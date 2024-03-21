Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average is $309.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $265.95 and a one year high of $347.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

