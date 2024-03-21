Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

