iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.56. 465,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,352. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.89. The company has a market capitalization of $406.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

