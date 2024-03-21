21,779 Shares in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $989,000.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,927. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.