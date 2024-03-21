McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $530.86. 27,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,521. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $334.79 and a 52-week high of $537.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.92.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.