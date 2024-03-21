OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,270 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,615. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

