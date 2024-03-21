OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $191.98. The company had a trading volume of 956,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,568. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.