Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.16. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

