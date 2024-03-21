RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

