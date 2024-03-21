Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

