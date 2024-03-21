Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

