Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

