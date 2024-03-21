KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

KBH stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

