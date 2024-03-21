Vest Financial LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,156,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $982.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $886.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.66.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

