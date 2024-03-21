Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $514.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.11.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

