FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Barbara J. Fouss Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSCO remained flat at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

