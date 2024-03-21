FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Barbara J. Fouss Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of FSCO remained flat at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
