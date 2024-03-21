FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Barbara J. Fouss Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO remained flat at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.