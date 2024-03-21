Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,801.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,727.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,801.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420 and sold 20,128 shares worth $355,480. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 305,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

