HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Manuel J. Fernandez Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 51,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

