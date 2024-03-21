Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 3,943 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 66,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,447. The firm has a market cap of $898.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.75. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xometry by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

