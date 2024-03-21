Rockland Trust Co. Invests $221,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

