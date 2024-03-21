Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Sells $14,118.22 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Valentine sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $14,118.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ SFM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53.
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
