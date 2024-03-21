Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Gil Aharon Buys 26,882 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,591. The company has a market cap of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

