Rockland Trust Co. Invests $205,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

