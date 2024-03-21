Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

