Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,225.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,236. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

