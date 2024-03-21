Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,225.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,236. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
