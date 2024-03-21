Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 15th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,867 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

