Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek Sells 9,033 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.39 million, a PE ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

