Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP David F. Stepanek Sells 9,033 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bristow Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Bristow Group stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.39 million, a PE ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Institutional Trading of Bristow Group
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bristow Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.