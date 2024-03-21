Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Robert Schaefer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $82,043.97.

Stem Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 11.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

