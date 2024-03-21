Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Robert Schaefer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $82,043.97.
Stem Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on STEM
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.