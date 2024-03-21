Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 26th

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $238.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.61.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 211,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,862,000 after buying an additional 66,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 893.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

