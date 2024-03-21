Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Philip Koosed Sells 9,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
