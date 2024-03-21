Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Purchases $115,801.82 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,826,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,492.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,930. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 790,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

