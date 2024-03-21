Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTWG stock opened at $194.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

