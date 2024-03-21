OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 372.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

