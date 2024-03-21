OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,629 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

