OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,437,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,870,000 after purchasing an additional 137,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.