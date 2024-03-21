Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

DRI stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

