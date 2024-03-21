FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 84,045.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 168,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.4 %

IOCT stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

