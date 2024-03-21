Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,578.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,569.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,296.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

