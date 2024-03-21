Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

