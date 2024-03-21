Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENFree Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

