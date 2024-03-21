Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.