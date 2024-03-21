iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

