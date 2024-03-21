Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 191,222 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

