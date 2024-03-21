CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Cut by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

