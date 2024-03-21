Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.