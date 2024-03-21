Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

