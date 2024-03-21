Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

