West Coast Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,417,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $48.21.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.