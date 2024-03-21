Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

