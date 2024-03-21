Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 22,103 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $2,892,398.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 22,103 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $2,892,398.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,435 shares of company stock valued at $51,145,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Ares Management stock opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.