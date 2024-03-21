Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

